Video: Koeman may be on the verge of the sack as Granada stun Barca with a goal after two minutes

Ronald Koeman always had the feeling of a manager who was a placeholder before someone else became available, but he really needed to come out of their game against Granada tonight with three points.

There’s still time for everything to turn around, but some shambolic defending has allowed the visitors to open the scoring after one minute:

There had also been reports which suggested that Koeman was on the verge of being sacked unless there was a drastic turnaround in form, so this won’t help him either.

