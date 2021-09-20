Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his temper after conceding a last-minute penalty in his sides 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Solskjaer can be seen throwing a water bottle to the floor in anger after his side gave away a penalty in the 94th minute at the London Stadium.

David De Gea would save Mark Noble’s subsequent penalty, the first time he has saved a penalty since 2014, to earn the visitors three hard-fought points and put them level on points with Liverpool and later Chelsea.

Some United fans will also be reminiscent of former manager Jose Mourinho throwing a set of water bottles at the death of a Champions League game against BSC Young Boys, who United lost 2-1 to in midweek.

United play West Ham again in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.