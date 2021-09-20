Video: Potential reprieve for Koeman as Araujo thunders home a late equaliser for Barcelona vs Granada

There are a lot of excuses that you can make for Ronald Koeman’s struggles at Barcelona as he hasn’t exactly been set up for success thanks to some hideous recruitment and financial management over the years.

On the flip side, you do have to consider that he has a squad that’s still capable of winning trophies, and they could’ve won the title last season if it wasn’t for a late collapse.

If they win their game in hand they could still go within two points of the top at this early stage so it’s not been a disaster, but the UCL loss to Bayern Munich did pile the pressure on the manager.

He was forced to play a weakened team tonight against Granada due to injury but a loss may have been the final straw, so it will be interesting to see if this late equaliser is enough to buy him more time:

Araujo to the rescue! Barcelona are level but now can they find a stoppage time winner?

There may be some relief from Barca that they didn’t lose but a lot of the fans are still unhappy, while you also have to wonder if getting rid of him would be the right move.

The only way it would make sense is if they had someone with a long-term vision lined up to replace him, and you have to wonder who would want the job at this point.