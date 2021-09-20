If fans of David Beckham were hoping that son, Romeo, might be a chip off the old block, they were sorely mistaken.

On Sunday night, with little fanfare, the younger Beckham made his professional football debut at Inter Miami feeder club, Fort Lauderdale.

It took him 10 minutes to even get a touch on the ball in a game that is at a much lower level than MLS.

His highlight reel for the match wasn’t too impressive either, with seemingly a misplaced cross the only real action of note.