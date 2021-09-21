Manchester United full-back Alex Telles is set to return from injury following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Telles has missed five games and almost 60 days in total after picking up an ankle injury during pre-season.

The Brazilian will be looking to kick on this season despite being a back-up to Luke Shaw, hoping to play a significant part given United have a busy season spread across four competitions.

And so the pre-season injury was a real blow, but he is now nearing a return having completed his rehabilitation and returning to training with his Manchester United teammates.

Speaking about his return, Telles sent a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, telling the club’s official website: “I feel good. Things happen in football. I wasn’t very happy about that [the injury] but I took advantage of the situation by working harder.

“I feel better than before, I feel better prepared and stronger, physically and mentally. I’m much better and I’m thrilled to be back.

“Whenever I get the chance to play, I’ll give everything for Manchester United to win the lot.”

Telles has been with United since last year when he joined from Porto, and he has since managed nine Premier League appearances.

Having returned, he is still not expected to be a starter, but he will be vital cover for Shaw, who has a long season ahead on the back of a busy summer with England.