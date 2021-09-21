Arsenal are reportedly ‘maintaining contacts’ with Barcelona over a potential transfer deal for out-of-favour midfielder Riqui Puig.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who state that Arsenal are keen on strengthening in that area of the pitch and could turn to Puig as he is seemingly not in Barcelona’s plans under current manager Ronald Koeman.

The 22-year-old was considered an exciting prospect when he first rose through Barca’s academy into the first-team, but he’s not yet made much of an impact for their senior side.

It could be that this will now free up Puig to move on, with Todo Fichajes noting that Barcelona have financial issues that could pressure them into letting the Spain Under-21 international leave for around €20million.

That could be a bargain for Arsenal if Puig ends up developing his game after playing more regularly at the highest level.

The Gunners could certainly do with more options in the middle of the park after the disappointing form of Dani Ceballos in his two years on loan at the Emirates Stadium before he returned to Real Madrid this summer.