Barcelona are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, according to a surprise claim by Todo Fichajes.

The piece states that out-of-favour Man Utd man Bailly is in Barca’s sights to come in as cover for Samuel Umtiti as the Catalan giants seek to terminate the injury-prone Frenchman’s contract.

The Red Devils would probably do well to get Bailly off their books after his total lack of impact on the pitch in recent times, with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof now firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

It would be a bit of a surprise to see a flop like Bailly earning a move to a big name like Barcelona, but the La Liga outfit haven’t been particularly well-run in recent times.

Barcelona have made a host of questionable signings and it seems Bailly could be in line to be the latest.

The Ivory Coast international did, in fairness, shine in Spanish football earlier in his career with Villarreal, and he had his moments earlier on in his United career as well.

It might well be that the 27-year-old could end up being a useful squad player at Barcelona to give them more options in defence.