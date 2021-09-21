For most football supporters watching Barcelona against Granada on Monday night, they would’ve seen a blaugranes outfit playing in a way that doesn’t chime with their Cruyffista values.

Whilst ‘tiki taka’ has had its time, the manner of Barca’s eventual draw was as far removed from the swift passing that the club has been known for as it’s possible to be.

It’s true that Ronald Koeman is missing a number of his major first team stars through injury, but his team selection and formation at times left a lot to be desired.

The Dutchman isn’t for turning though.

Despite being under severe pressure to win as many games as possible at this point, Koeman is doing things his way.

54 – @FCBarcelona have made 54 total crosses vs Granada CF, their second highest tally in a single LaLiga game since, at least 2005/06 (after 55 vs Málaga in Novembert 2016). Bombing. pic.twitter.com/WwegUTpT33 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 20, 2021

That included his team firing in an incredible 54 crosses against the Andalusians, a figure that was their second highest in the last 15 years during a game.

Koeman might’ve felt it was necessary, but it just isn’t the way Barca play, regardless of the extenuating circumstances.