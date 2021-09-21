Bayern Munich look to beat Premier League clubs to signature of €100m future German superstar

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz, who is also thought to be attracting interest from the Premier League.

Wirtz, who is only 18-years-old, has been lighting up the Bundesliga, scoring three goals and providing four assists in just four appearances this season to date.

A report by Fichajes previously claimed that Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal were ALL interested in securing the teenager’s services.

Unfortunately for all who may be keen, Bayern Munich are thought to be in the hunt, with the Bavarian giants making a habit of hoovering up the best talent on offer in Germany.

Todo Fichajes report that Bayern Munich are eager to ensure that they don’t miss out on signing Wirtz, having previously been powerless to stop Kai Havertz joining Chelsea.

As a result, Bayern are already looking to position themselves favourably, with there having been a mention of a release clause that’d kick into gear in the summer of 2023.

However, as per the report, that was merely a verbal agreement, with no such clause existing in Wirtz’s contract. As a result, things could get a little expensive.

The figure mentioned in the report is an eye-watering €100m [£85.8m]. It remains to be seen if Bayern, Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham or Arsenal would be willing to pay that.