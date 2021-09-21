Video: Ex-Spurs star sends transfer message to the club after Harry Kane struggles

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has sent a message to his old club about the Harry Kane situation.

The England international looks unsettled and unhappy, according to Bent, and the pundit seems convinced that his former side need to do more to strengthen this squad around their star player.

Tottenham were more serious top four contenders and even challenged for the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino, but they’ve gone quickly downhill in the last few years.

Bent now thinks it’s important to provide more quality for Kane to play with if they want to keep their star player happy at the club…

Kane is yet to score this season and that is a big concern for a team that relies on him so much, but Bent insists part of the reason he’s struggling is that the rest of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad is average.

