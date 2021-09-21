Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has provided an update on his future plans amid transfer rumours suggesting he’s on the radar of big clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Mali international has impressed a great deal in his time in the Premier League, and it seems likely that Brighton will struggle to keep hold of him for much longer if he carries on performing as he has.

Aden-Jay Wood of the Metro has recently reported on the clubs eyeing up Bissouma, naming Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool as long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, whose contract with the Seagulls expires in 2023…

I'm told there remains long-standing interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma from several clubs including Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool. Bissouma, who has 2yrs left on his current deal, is happy on the south coast, but one that could be revisited in January. #BHAFC #ARS #MUFC — Aden-Jay Wood (@AJWood16) September 1, 2021

Bissouma himself has now dropped a pretty clear hint that he wants a big move at some point, as he says he wants to be playing in the Champions League and winning trophies.

As quoted by the Metro, he said: “I didn’t go this summer, maybe its because it’s not my time to go.

“When my time will come, it’s my time, but I’m happy in Brighton, I’m enjoying playing football.

“My dream is like every player, I want to play in the Champions League, I want to be champions. I want to compare myself on the top level, not just with other players.”

Bissouma could do an important job for any of the three clubs involved, with Liverpool yet to bring in a replacement for the influential Georginio Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, might view Bissouma as an upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Thomas Partey, who hasn’t lived up to expectations since his big move from Atletico Madrid last year.

United also look in need of better midfielders after some unconvincing form from Fred and Nemanja Matic so far this season, so Bissouma could undoubtedly be worth considering as the Red Devils are also strongly linked with a similar player in West Ham’s Declan Rice, as per the Independent.