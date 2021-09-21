Brazilian coach stated Chelsea outcast was underused in Europe

Kenedy arrived at Flamengo this summer following another year of the 25-year-old being unable to solidify his position with Chelsea.

This weekend, Kenedy made his debut with the Brazilian side following his loan move from Chelsea. Now he’ll look to play a significant role in Flamengo winning a second Copa Libertadores in three years when they face Ecuador’s Barcelona de Guayaquil in the first leg of the semifinals.

Furthermore, in an interview with ESPN Brazil, Alexandre Gallo, former coach of Brazil’s youth team, stated that he believes Kenedy was misused during his time in Europe.

“He was underused in Europe and could have played more. Sometimes he was used as a left-back, but he doesn’t have the skills for that,” said Gallo.

“His best place is on the right side, bringing it in. He can be a second striker, but he’s very sharp and always prepares the move for the submission. Playing on the left, I think he loses a little because he’s only with the corner of the field.”

Gallo also stated that returning to Brazil will allow Kenedy to thrive at Flamengo.

“Teams closed a lot against Brazil, and he killed situations one on one and in strong submissions. Kenedy has a lot of speed and can help a lot in the escape. He will help Flamengo a lot in a team full of stars,” Gallo said.

The Brazilian giant wants to help Flamengo win another international trophy and a third consecutive Brasileirão as they look to continue their dominance in South America.

Should Kenedy play a significant role in winning these trophies, the South American club could be tempted to exercise the loan option, which is €10-million, to make his return to Brazil a permanent one.