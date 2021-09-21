Carabao Cup winners to receive astonishingly low prize money

The winners of this year’s Carabao Cup are set to receive prize money that is equivalent to being 18 times less than what the winners of the FA Cup will receive.

Recent findings from The Athletic have revealed that the winners of the Carabao Cup will receive just £100,000, while the winners of the FA Cup will take home £1.8 million.

While the Carabao Cup has commonly been seen as the lesser of the two English domestic trophies, the difference between the two is simply staggering.

If current holders Manchester City were to retain the trophy, and history would be on their side to do so seeing as they have won it four times in a row, they would need to win it every year for the next 18 years to have an equivalent level of prize money to that of the FA Cup.

Even switching sports, a team would need to win the Cup 18 times to be equal to what Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu bagged from her victory at the US Open.

With figures such as these is it any wonder that the competition is frowned upon by some fans.

Bigger teams devalue the competition by playing youngsters in the earlier rounds in order to protect their squads for the bigger competitions and smaller clubs are not given a suitable shot at winning the competition as most of them are either out or unable to compete with the big Premier League giants who remain.

A solution for all teams and stakeholders is needed if the Carabao Cup is going to be taken more seriously in the future, along with a bigger prize pot.