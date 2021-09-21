Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick is not overly concerned about Paul Pogba’s future despite the hold-up over the Frenchman signing a new contract.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent next summer unless he signs a new deal before then, but there have been mixed reports on how likely that is, and the saga is dragging on a little.

Many Man Utd fans won’t be entirely comfortable with how long it seems to be taking to get this sorted, with Pogba soon to be free to negotiate a move to a foreign club for next season.

The Athletic recently suggested Pogba was looking increasingly likely to decide on staying at Old Trafford, and Chadwick imagines it would be in the player’s agent’s interests to stretch this saga out for as long as possible.

“Whatever Paul Pogba does comes from his agent and his agent is in the game to make as much money as he possibly can, so leaving it longer gives him more negotiating power,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

The ex-Red Devil adds that he thinks there’s plenty of reason for Pogba to want to stay at United after the squad Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put together in recent times.

“There’s been talk of Juventus again, but United are building a squad that Pogba’s going to want to play in, it looks increasingly like a squad that can win titles,” Chadwick said.

“I think everyone would like to see him commit his future, but football’s a business. His agent is going to look to get every last pound, whether he moves or stays at Man United.

“So I don’t think this is a clue over his future. As long as Pogba’s doing well and doing his job for the team and winning silverware, I think this is a club he’s going to want to be at. He’s a world class player and he’ll want to win trophies.”