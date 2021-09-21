As Thomas Tuchel’s revolution continues, one Chelsea star is all but ready to sign on the dotted line and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

That’s despite him being put up for sale just 18 months ago.

It’s some turnaround for Andreas Christensen, but as The Sun note, it wasn’t all plain sailing.

His expected new £120,000 weekly wage is more in line with the standard of the performance he has offered the west Londoners over a consistent period.

It makes no sense therefore, why the club initially offered him less that his current salary, thought to be in the region of £78,000 per week.

MORE: Salah’s worrying habit

In any event, Tuchel has clearly seen enough to want the club to rubber-stamp the deal.

The German has all of his playing staff eating out of the palm of his hand at present, and the level at which he’s had the team playing ever since taking over spells danger for the rest of the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham and Arsenal transfer target wants €80m release clause as part of new deal Surprise Man United link surfaces with Tottenham midfield star looking to restart stalled career Saul Niguez kept checking Fabrizio Romano’s Twitter to see if he’d signed for Chelsea

If the Blues carry on in the same vain, a Premier League and Champions League double certainly wouldn’t seem out of the question.