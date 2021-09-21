Chelsea tried to sign PSG star for eye-watering £85m during summer window

According to recent reports, Premier League giants Chelsea were keen on signing Paris-Saint Germain defender Marquinhos during this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to French outlet RMC Sport, who claim the Blues, led by former Paris-Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel, would have liked to have brought the Brazilian to the Premier League.

Marquinhos, 27, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2013 following a £28m move from Italian side Roma.

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes eight years ago, the talented defender has gone on to feature in 327 matches, in all competitions, contributing to his side winning an impressive 25 major trophies, including six Ligue 1 titles.

However, despite growing to become a hugely important figure in the Parisian’s squad, echoed by Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to see him continue as the side’s captain, Marquinhos reportedly came close to leaving the French capital.

RMC Sport notes that Chelsea was willing to pay up to a massive £85m in exchange for the centre-back who they wanted to partner Thiago Silva – Paris-Saint Germain’s former skipper.

However, after reportedly getting little to no encouragement from both Paris-Saint Germain as well as the player himself, the Champions League holders were forced to cease their pursuit.