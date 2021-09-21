It’s with the ease of Champions-elect that Chelsea have moved to the top of the Premier League table.

Whilst supporters of other clubs will continue to talk down their achievements, it’s blindingly obvious that, under Thomas Tuchel, the west Londoners have become the real deal, both domestically and in Europe.

Reigning Champions League holders, if they continue their form of late, there’s no reason why they can’t go all the way once again.

Injuries could potentially derail their ambitions, but Tuchel won’t be looking for excuses.

Nor should he need to when you consider Chelsea’s record since he took over.

Slammed for a leaky defence under Frank Lampard, ESPN have noted that the Blues actually have more clean sheets under the German that they have conceded goals.

If any other clubs want to overhaul them for a potential domestic and European double, they’ll need to dismantle a rock solid defence, and that’s easier said than done.