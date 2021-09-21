The release of EA Sports FIFA 22 is just around the corner and fans have been treated to the early release of the player ratings.

Some of Manchester United’s stars will be among the best players in this year’s game, especially after the Reds spent big this summer to land the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

But it is, of course, one of their cheaper signings who tops the United ratings, Cristiano Ronaldo singled out at the top.

The returning United legend is rated 91, and he is behind two players in terms of the game’s top-rated players.

Lionel Messi is top of the tree, rated 93, while Robert Lewandowski is at 92.

Elsewhere in United’s squad, Bruno Fernandes is at 88, just ahead of Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba, who are both rated 87, as cited by the Mirror.

Raphael Varane is next up, rated 86, ahead of Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford, who are both at 85.

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and David De Gea all comfortably make the 80 club, rated 84.

Below are the full ratings.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 91

Bruno Fernandes – 88

Jadon Sancho – 87

Paul Pogba – 87

Raphael Varane – 86

Edinson Cavani – 85

Marcus Rashford – 85

Luke Shaw – 84

David De Gea – 84

Harry Maguire – 84

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 83

Alex Telles – 82

Donny van de Beek – 81

Fred – 81

Anthony Martial – 81

Scott McTominay – 80

Dean Henderson – 80

Victor Lindelof – 80

Jesse Lingard – 79

Nemanja Matic – 79

Eric Bailly – 79

Mason Greenwood – 78

Juan Mata – 78

Tom Heaton – 76

Diogo Dalot – 76

Phil Jones – 74

Amad – 68

Lee Grant – 65

Anthony Elanga – 64

Hannibal Mejbri – 62

Shola Shoretire – 62