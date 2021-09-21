Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Man United to fulfil his mother’s great wish while she insists his son is better than him

Time will tell if Cristiano Ronaldo has one more move in him once his return to Man United is done, but there would be some nice symmetry with his career if he was to return to Sporting CP before he retires.

A report from Record in Portgual has looked at some recent comments from his mother, and there’s plenty to unpack here.

The biggest takeaway is that she’s confirmed her “greatest wish” is to see him play for Sporting again before he retires, and it sounds like they would be delighted to have him back if the opportunity ever arose.

He only played in one season for the senior team before his performances earned him the initial chance at Old Trafford so there has to be a feeling of unfinished business there, while at that time he was the tricky winger who produced an obscene amount of stepovers rather than trying to score goals.

Obviously that changed quite quickly as he developed, but his Mum also makes a huge tout as she claims that Ronaldo’s son is actually better than he was at the same age.

Ronaldo’s career shows that he improved immeasurably so perhaps there is some truth in that, but if he ever does play professionally he’s going to have some big shoes to fill.