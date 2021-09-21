Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson’s gambling and drink addiction is nothing new, however, a clearly emotional Merse opened up on why he recently fell off the wagon again.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he even detailed a time when, playing for Aston Villa, he wanted to break his own fingers so that he didn’t pick up the phone to place any more bets.

For all of the stigma around those who suffer from addiction, Merson sought to set the record straight, and anyone listening couldn’t fail to be moved by his words.