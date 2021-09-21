Speaking recently, ex-Premier League full-back Michael Ball has predicted that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will succeed Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager.

Ball, now retired, spoke exclusively to This Is Futbol and revealed that he expects the Northern Irish manager to eventually take over from Guardiola in the Etihad’s dugout.

Since taking over from Claude Puel at the King Power in 2019, Rodgers has done a remarkable job.

Having already lifted two major trophies, including the 2020-21 FA Cup, Rodgers is well on his way to becoming one of England’s most sought after bosses and Ball feels it is now just a matter of time before a massive opportunity presents itself.

Speaking to TIF, Ball, when quizzed on the future of Rodgers, said: “I can understand Brendan Rodgers, with what he’s done throughout his career. He’s always a manager who’s got his principles and his style of play probably suits Man City.

“Doing the work I do and speaking to many scouts and technical directors around the world, Manchester City seem to be the only club I know who have scouts monitoring managers and coaches on the sidelines at every age level.”

The former Everton and Manchester City left-back’s comments come at a time when Guardiola has come under heavy criticism from the Citizen’s fanbase following his request for better fan attendance.

