Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists Jesse Lingard can be an asset for the club this season after his heroics off the bench against West Ham at the weekend.

The England international fell out of favour at Man Utd before going out on loan to West Ham last term, but he got back to his best in his brief spell with the east Londoners and he’s now doing the business for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Watch below as Ferdinand tells Vibe with Five that he thinks Lingard could have a big role to play for United this season, insisting he gives Solskjaer something a bit different in comparison to the other attacking players he has in that area of the pitch…

Lingard’s late winner at the London Stadium shows his quality and MUFC supporters will surely be thrilled to see this popular homegrown talent back to his best again and proving his critics wrong.