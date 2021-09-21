Manchester United star prepared to leave club on loan in January transfer window

Dean Henderson is reportedly hoping to leave Manchester United on loan in January after failing to displace David De Gea in the starting XI.

As Henderson was coming through the ranks at Man United, he will have been well aware of the difficulty of the task that lied ahead of him.

De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world – and in Man United’s history – and remains in what are usually considered the prime years for a goalkeeper.

However, having earned his stripes on loan with Sheffield United, Henderson returned to Old Trafford to compete with a version of De Gea which was out of sorts.

The Spaniard no longer looked as formidable as he once did, which provided Henderson with a potential opportunity.

Unfortunately, due to matters out of his control, Henderson has been unable to seize that opportunity. According to The Sun, he is now willing to entertain loan offers in the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Henderson has his heart set on leaving Man United on a temporary basis.

We would merely be speculating by throwing club names into the conversation. It is unclear at this point in time whether Henderson would be able to get a Premier League no.1 spot for the second-half of the season.

We, the player himself and Man United will have to wait and see how things develop.