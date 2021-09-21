Liverpool will face off against Norwich City in the third round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

Liverpool have been in good form so far this season, sitting top of the table and dropping just two points from their opening five Premier League games, with those being against Champions League winners Chelsea at Anfield.

Meanwhile, The Reds hosts for this evening Norwich have been the polar opposite. Scoring just twice in their five games while failing to pick up a single point in the process.

The two sides met on the opening day of the Premier League season in what was a repeat of their 2019 opener, with Liverpool again running out as winners by three goals. Although this time it was three goals to none rather than four goals to one.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has already confirmed two starters for tonight’s game, with Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher to come into the starting XI, as per the club’s official site.

Other team news for Liverpool indicates that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams will definitely not feature, with Thiago also set to miss the weekend’s trip down to the capital to play Brentford.

Predicted line-up:

(GK) Kelleher

Milner

Gomez

Phillips

Tsimikas

Fabinho

Jones

Oxlade-Chamberlain

Salah

Minamino

Origi

Score prediction: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

If Liverpool progress tonight they will enter the fourth round draw that will be taking place following Manchester United’s game against West Ham.

The fourth round games will take place on the week commencing on October 25.