Liverpool are reportedly interested in a surprise move but Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to Calciomercato, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Hudson-Odoi and is keeping a close eye on his situation as he struggles for playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

Hudson-Odoi initially looked like the next big thing for Chelsea when he rose up through their academy and got some first-team opportunities under previous managers Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard, but things haven’t really worked out as expected for him in more recent times.

The England international might now do well to move on from Chelsea if he wants to play regularly, and Liverpool might well end up being a good move for him.

Klopp might find more room for Hudson-Odoi in his squad, with the German tactician surely in need of a bit more depth in the wide areas to take the pressure off Sadio Mane after Xherdan Shaqiri’s recent departure.

Liverpool also notably launched Daniel Sturridge’s career when they signed him from Chelsea, so it could also give Hudson-Odoi the chance to show what he can really do when he’s given more of a platform.

Chelsea won’t want to make that mistake again, especially as Mohamed Salah also left Stamford Bridge as a youngster before later winding up at Liverpool and becoming one of their best players, while Kevin De Bruyne is another they let go too soon, who is now a world class performer for Manchester City.

Hudson-Odoi could have similar potential, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the months ahead.