“I was going to talk to come to Botafogo” – Former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo wanted him to join his club in Brazil

Rafael Da Silva spent seven years with Manchester United from 2008 to 2015, and the former Red Devil defender moved on to Olympique Lyonnais for five years, then making a stop in Turkey last season.

However, the Brazilian is now back in his native country after signing with his childhood club Botafogo. In an interview with FogãoNET, Silva stated that he would like to see his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to join him in Brazil.

Plenty of former Manchester United teammates wanted to see Ronaldo back with the Premier League side and called him to make the push back to Old Trafford.

However, Silva stated that he wished Ronaldo would’ve considered Brazil and his Rio de Janeiro-based club in Botafogo.

“If I could choose to play here, I would talk to Cristiano Ronaldo, tell him to come to play here. Do you have another one? There’s no way. I was going to talk not to go to Manchester, and I’m in love with Manchester too, but I was going to talk to come to Botafogo, come to a different team,” Silva said jokingly.

Silva also touched on another former teammate at Manchester United in Ryan Giggs, a player that Silva has enormous respect for and adds that there are no better defenders than him.

“Giggs played a lot, a lot. Of the guys I played, there aren’t many better ones than him—a phenomenon. Must still be skinny,” Silva said.