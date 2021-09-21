Though the 2021/22 Premier League season is still in its infancy, the green shoots of recovery are showing at the Emirates Stadium.
It may only be two wins so far for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side to celebrate, but the way in which the Gunners battled for all three points at Turf Moor against Burnley hints at better times ahead.
The good news has certainly been a long time in coming, for the north Londoners haven’t had the best time of it over the last 12 months, and that’s being polite.
A win over Tottenham in the north London derby at the weekend, will see them leapfrog their local rivals who led the table after three games.
That will ensure bragging rights in the locale, so during the week Arteta will expect every player to be on it in training.
That includes the brilliant Bukayo Saka, whose rise to the first team and international honours has been nothing short of meteoric.
So much so that Italian giants, Juventus, are keeping tabs on him, according to Calciomercato, even though it’s believed that the Gunners wouldn’t accept anything less than €50m for his services.