Leeds United still keen on wide-attacker despite Dan James summer transfer

Despite recently signing winger Daniel James from Manchester United, according to recent reports, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are still keen on bringing Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang to Elland Road.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites have been monitoring Lang for quite some time.

Lang, 22, joined Club Brugge last season, initially on loan from Ajax before making his switch permanent earlier this summer in a deal worth £5.4m.

Since joining his new club, the talented Dutch attacker, who can play on either flank, has gone on to feature in 47 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a hugely impressive 36 goals, along the way.

In light of what has been an eye-opening breakthrough spell with Club Brugge, Leeds United have been a club that has been heavily linked with landing the 22-year-old for several months.

However, following the club’s decision to snap Manchester United’s James up very late on in the summer’s transfer window, fans had been left wondering what that may mean for Lang.

Well, according to Football Insider the club’s interest has not died down with Bielsa’s recruitment team continuing to keep tabs on the young attacker suggesting that a possible winter approach may be on the cards.