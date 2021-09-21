Leeds United suffer double injury scare ahead of Fulham cup clash

Ahead of their important Carabao Cup tie against Fulham on Tuesday evening, according to recent reports, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has suffered a double injury scare and maybe without two key players.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites may have to navigate their way past Championship side Fulham without the help of striker Patrick Bamford and full-back Luke Ayling.

It has been noted that the pair have picked up injuries ahead of the cup clash – with Bamford failing to travel with the squad at all.

Elsewhere, Ayling was seen hobbling off during his side’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in last weekend’s Premier League match.

Should the pair fail to Bielsa’s matchday squad to face Fulham at Craven Cottage, Bielsa will likely be forced to call upon the services of Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas, both of whom can act as competent replacements, however, the news is far from ideal.

Fulham vs. Leeds United in the Carabao Cup’s third round is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm (UK time) and will be played live from Craven Cottage.

