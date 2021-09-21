“Hilarious lineup” – These Man City fans react to Pep Guardiola’s bizarre Carabao Cup team selection

Some Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the starting XI fielded by Pep Guardiola against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

Ahead of the upcoming trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, the side that beat them in the Champions League final back in May, Pep has been provided with the opportunity to rest some of his star players.

It’s an opportunity that the Spaniard has taken advantage of, but in a way that only Pep Guardiola could, having fielded an entire back four and holding midfielder from the youth setup.

Here’s what he’s gone for…

MORE: Man City interested in signing £43m-rated Uruguay international

Needless to say, it’s raised a few eyebrows. To play some of the best attacking talent on the planet alongside a bunch of teenagers is an experiment of a kind we don’t see often.

If anyone were to do it, you’d put your money on it being Pep – and he hasn’t disappointed.

Some fans have been left surprised and a little bit puzzled by the selection, while others are excited. They’ve all taken to Twitter to share their views on the XI that’ll be taking on Wycombe Wanders tonight.

I’m starting to really dislike Peps decision making — DD? (@MCFC_D7) September 21, 2021

This game is where shuld sterling belong, but i couldnt believe why our geniuss gaffer put de bruyne, torres, mahrez, even foden to play against the lower tier team. — Irfan (@saleskambing) September 21, 2021

Attacking wise very strong! Not a clue about the defence! ? ? — Paul Johnston (@mothball69) September 21, 2021

So Pep rested Foden, KDB and Mahrez last game against Southampton just so that they can play against Wycombe in the Carabao cup pic.twitter.com/7OR1CdaI3C — ??? (@NoisyKompany) September 21, 2021

Sheesh no first team player in our backline, bold decision by pep to say the least maybe these young guns will put on a defensive shift and suprise us all I just hope we win the game caraboa cup is our birth right ? — Zain4tw (@ali_saainMCFC) September 21, 2021

Did Pep change his mind halfway through? Or did the Papa John’s Trophy team sheet get stuck in the photocopier? — Football Realist (@FootieRealist) September 21, 2021