“Hilarious lineup” – These Man City fans react to Pep Guardiola’s bizarre Carabao Cup team selection

These Man City fans react to Pep Guardiola's bizarre Carabao Cup team selection

Some Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the starting XI fielded by Pep Guardiola against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

Ahead of the upcoming trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, the side that beat them in the Champions League final back in May, Pep has been provided with the opportunity to rest some of his star players.

It’s an opportunity that the Spaniard has taken advantage of, but in a way that only Pep Guardiola could, having fielded an entire back four and holding midfielder from the youth setup.

Here’s what he’s gone for…

Needless to say, it’s raised a few eyebrows. To play some of the best attacking talent on the planet alongside a bunch of teenagers is an experiment of a kind we don’t see often.

If anyone were to do it, you’d put your money on it being Pep – and he hasn’t disappointed.

Some fans have been left surprised and a little bit puzzled by the selection, while others are excited. They’ve all taken to Twitter to share their views on the XI that’ll be taking on Wycombe Wanders tonight.

