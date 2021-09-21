Man City interested in signing £43m-rated Uruguay international

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

After Man City waved goodbye to the club’s greatest ever goal-scorer in Sergio Aguero, you figured that they’d use the summer transfer window to recruit a new striker.

However, Pep Guardiola instead decided to spend the bulk of his budget on recruiting Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, a wide midfielder who only sporadically gets himself on the scoresheet.

Man City did no further business, with a new striker not being signed and Gabriel Jesus remaining the only natural centre-forward in the squad – one who Pep likes to field on the wing, too.

We’re just five games into the new Premier League season, but the cracks are already showing at Man City, who are in dire need of a natural striker to lead their line.

According to Todo Fichajes, one option under consideration by the Premier League champions is Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, a 22-year-old Uruguay international.

The report notes that Man City will look to part ways with Bernardo Silva, with Nunez being lined up to take his spot in the squad at some point over the next two transfer windows.

Todo Fichajes claim that Nunez would be sold if City made an offer in the region of €50m [£43m], which is well within their capabilities if they were willing to pay that sort of figure.

As the January transfer window opens in just a few months time, we will likely discover the extent of City’s interest in the young striker in due course.