Manchester United are reportedly looking into signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro or AC Milan’s Frank Kessie to strengthen in the defensive midfield department.

The Red Devils could do with bringing in upgrade on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, who have looked unconvincing at the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield in recent times.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice by the Independent, but there’s no doubt Casemiro or Kessie could be fine alternatives, and Don Balon claim the pair are on United’s radar.

It remains to be seen which player MUFC might prioritise, but Kessie is heading towards being a free agent at the San Siro, so might be the most realistic target.

United aren’t the only team being linked with Kessie at the moment, with Calciomercato also claiming he’s a target for Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

It would be a big blow for Milan to lose such an important player, and Casemiro is also something of an unsung hero and has an important role to play at Real.

Both seem like they could fit in well in the Premier League, and most United fans would surely accept them as alternatives to Rice if that move proves a bit too ambitious.