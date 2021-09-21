Man United handed major boost in pursuit of defensive midfielder as club identify January replacement

The next two transfer windows look set to be dominated by a defensive midfielder merry-go-round. Recent reports have suggested AC Milan’s Franck Kessie could very well be on the move. There is also the small matter of Manchester United and Paul Pogba’s ongoing contract dilemma which could see the French midfielder move to pastures new on a free transfer next summer. However, while both AC Milan and Manchester United sweat on the future of two of their stars, recent reports have suggested both clubs are already putting plans in place to replace both midfielders.

That’s according to recent reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who first reported that AC Milan’s Kessie is viewed by the Red Devils as an ideal replacement should Pogba fail to agree to a new contract.

The same outlet has more recently noted that the Italian club, who are in a virtually identical position to United, could look to target Real Betis’ William Carvalho as early as January.

Calciomercato report that due to the Rossoneri likely to lose both Kessie and Ismael Bennacer for the African Cup of Nations in a few month’s time, the club could turn their attention to a winter move for Carvalho – initially on loan but reading between the lines, a future option to buy is likely to be factored into any proposed deal.

Carvalho has two years left on his deal with Real Betis and since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2018 has gone on to feature in 90 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals, along the way.