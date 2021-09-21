Although Paul Pogba has started off the season incredibly well with Manchester United, his contract situation will still be a worry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In just over three month’s time, the French World Cup winner will be free to talk to other clubs, with a view to joining them for nothing next summer.

Mundo Deportivo have linked the player with a switch to Barcelona, and he would almost certainly be an upgrade on what the Catalans have in midfield.

Though Solskjaer is unlikely to countenance losing Pogba until such time as it appears impossible to keep him, that hasn’t stopped players being linked as his replacement.

Pogba would be a tough act to follow, for all of the perceived laziness. His languid style often gives rise to such a tag, however, his importance to the Red Devils this season would show that’s nothing more than a mischievous slight on his character.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele is being monitored, and the out of favour Spurs man would surely jump at the chance.

Any move hinges on Pogba’s imminent decision.