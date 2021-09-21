Manchester United to upgrade sponsor less training facilities which will eventually house women’s team

Despite being one of the biggest football clubs in the world, it isn’t just Old Trafford that has been allowed to fall into rack and ruin by the Manchester United board.

An upgrade of the Theatre of Dreams has long been touted, however, that will likely be put on the back burner now as the club concentrate on bringing their training ground up to speed.

Carrington has been the Red Devils training base for the last couple of decades, and it’s due more than a lick of paint.

That’s finally been identified by the powers that be.

According to the official Man United website, planning permission is about to be requested for ‘two bespoke pavilions’ for changing facilities, and the club are already planning a 500-capacity stand.

Longer term it is the wish of the club that the women’s team and the various academy sides have a home at Carrington.

At present, the facility still doesn’t have a sponsor, and so according to journalist, Simon Stone, it will simply be known as Carrington Training Centre.

