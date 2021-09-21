Despite being one of the biggest football clubs in the world, it isn’t just Old Trafford that has been allowed to fall into rack and ruin by the Manchester United board.

An upgrade of the Theatre of Dreams has long been touted, however, that will likely be put on the back burner now as the club concentrate on bringing their training ground up to speed.

Carrington has been the Red Devils training base for the last couple of decades, and it’s due more than a lick of paint.

That’s finally been identified by the powers that be.

MORE: Salah’s worrying habit

According to the official Man United website, planning permission is about to be requested for ‘two bespoke pavilions’ for changing facilities, and the club are already planning a 500-capacity stand.

Man Utd’s upgrade of Carrington continues, with planning permission about to be requested for ‘two bespoke pavilions’ for changing facilities. Already planning a 500-capacity stand. Still no training ground sponsor so club back to calling it ‘Carrington Training Centre’. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 21, 2021

Longer term it is the wish of the club that the women’s team and the various academy sides have a home at Carrington.

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes lead Man Utd’s FIFA 22 ratings Journalist suggests Odsonne Edouard has made a ‘career-defining’ move to Crystal Palace Manchester United eyeing Real Madrid and AC Milan stars as transfer targets for problem position

At present, the facility still doesn’t have a sponsor, and so according to journalist, Simon Stone, it will simply be known as Carrington Training Centre.