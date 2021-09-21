Real Madrid star considers his future as Tottenham and others circle

Todo Fichajes have provided the latest on Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid amid interest from a host of clubs.

As Asensio made the leap into the Real Madrid first-team, it very much looked as though Los Blancos had landed themselves a star for the future.

However, while the Spaniard is still a quality player to have in the squad, he has not kicked on as much as many would have hoped him to.

As a result, he has struggled to nail down a spot in the Real Madrid starting XI. His time at the Santiago Bernabeu could now be coming to an end.

According to Todo Fichajes, Asensio and his representatives acknowledge that he is unlikely to play a considerable role under Carlo Ancelotti.

Asensio is subsequently considering his options, and there’s a few. The report notes that AC Milan, AS Roma and Tottenham are all interested.

The only potential stumbling block is the asking price, which stands at €50m [£43m], according to the report by Todo Fichajes.

It’d be a fair price to pay if you could guarantee you were getting the best version of Asensio, but unfortunately there are no certainties.

You can understand why Real Madrid would demand a figure of that nature, but whether anyone will pay it is another matter entirely.