The fight against racism in football continues, and with incidents still occurring at games up and down the country, it’s clear that the various authorities still have a long way to go in order to get to a point where it’s eradicated completely.

A certain type of individual obviously still believes it’s ok to abuse players for the colour of their skin, and in this day and age, that’s an incredibly sad state of affairs.

It’s a real stain on the beautiful game, and it’s no wonder that players continue to take the knee in support of the various protests.

One Chelsea player has taken it upon himself to stop taking the knee, however, potentially causing an issue with Thomas Tuchel and his squad.

Sky Sports note that Marcos Alonso believes the gesture has run its course and has lost its impact. Whilst his opinion should be respected, so should the gesture, though Alonso will point to the ‘No room for racism’ badge on his arm to show his support.

“I am fully against racism and I’m against every type of discrimination, and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says no to racism, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody.”