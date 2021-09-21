Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a number of big-name centre-backs as they look to replace the influential pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Ramos left for Paris Saint-Germain and Varane joined Manchester United this summer, and there’s no doubt Los Blancos could do with more new signings coming in in that area of the pitch.

David Alaba joined Real on a free from Bayern Munich, but Fichajes report that Carlo Ancelotti has a long list of other options he’d like to add to his back line.

Among those is another potential free agent in Antonio Rudiger, who is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea, though Madrid could also be tempted to spend big on PSG centre-back Marquinhos, according to Fichajes.

Marquinhos would be more expensive, however, with the report stating the Brazil international could command a fee as high as €75million.

Having said that, it could be money well worth paying for one of the finest defenders in the world at the moment, and someone who’s been a real leader in his time at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea fans will hope that Real turn to one of the other names on the list, as Rudiger has been such an important part of the team’s success under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues need to tie the Germany international down to a new deal as soon as possible, or it would hardly be surprising if someone like Madrid pounced for him next summer.