Paris Saint-Germain have really hit the ground running in Ligue Un this season, winning every game that they’ve played so far, and leading the table by five points after just six games.

A disappointing Champions League result against Club Brugge notwithstanding, things have gone very well for Mauricio Pochettino.

That was until Lionel Messi cut him to the quick when being substituted in their last game.

The Argentinian was clearly seething at being asked to come off, and he refused his countryman’s extended hand, sitting on the bench with a face like thunder.

Pochettino has now been dealt another blow with the news that Messi has picked up a knee injury.

The news was communicated via the official Paris Saint-Germain website, who suggest that another scan on the bone contusion will be performed within 48 hours.

Messi hasn’t yet scored for his new club, and it appears it could be a while yet before he breaks his duck.