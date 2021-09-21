(Video) Takumi Minamino passes his audition by bagging second of the game for Liverpool against Norwich City

Takumi Minamino has scored his second goal of the game at Carrow Road to give Liverpool a three-goal buffer over Norwich City.

Minamino was given a rare opportunity to impress from the start against Norwich this evening in the Carabao Cup.

It was an opportunity he seized with both hands, giving Liverpool the lead within five minutes after lingering at the back post from a corner and making no mistake when the ball landed at his feet.

He wasn’t done there, though. The Japan international has scored his second of the game to ensure that Liverpool are safely through to the next round of the competition.

Minamino gets his second to make it 3-0

Minamino’s situation at Anfield is a difficult one. He will be keenly aware that he is unlikely to play for a club of this stature again in his career.

The 26-year-old didn’t do quite enough while on-loan at Southampton to earn himself a permanent move and has little prospect of breaking into the Liverpool starting XI.

As a result, he’s having to live off of chances given in games of this kind. The question is how long he’ll be willing to tolerate it…