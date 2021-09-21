He was brought in at Liverpool as a potential answer to the Reds incredible defensive issues, however, it was soon fairly obvious that Ozan Kabak’s stay on Merseyside wasn’t going to be an extensive one.

The centre-back was unable to secure a long-term deal in the Premier League so returned to Schalke, who were subsequently relegated from the Bundesliga.

In dire financial straits, it was clear that the German outfit wouldn’t be able to retain some playing staff, Kabak being one.

As luck would have it, Norwich City were their knights in shining armour and took Kabak on loan.

There is believed to be a compulsory option to buy the player if certain conditions are met, and one might infer that would mean the Canaries staying in the English top-flight.

German outlet, Ruhr Nachrichten, have taken a look at Kabak’s situation, as well as Schalke’s other loanees, and have already noted that “that’s not good news” where the former Liverpool man is concerned.

With only five games gone, things are already looking ominous.