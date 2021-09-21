Things couldn’t have started off any better for Odsonne Edouard at Crystal Palace.

Two goals in six minutes on his debut against Tottenham, then top of the Premier League table, including one within seconds of coming on, was a story book beginning.

The Eagles faithful already have a new hero, however, he will need to continue finding the net on a regular basis to prove he’s not just another flash in the pan at Selhurst Park.

Having ripped up the Scottish Premiership with Celtic, a move to a more competitive league was always on the cards, and now the young Frenchman has the perfect opportunity to prove he can do the business elsewhere.

Indeed, journalist, Stuart Hodge, talking to Give Me Sport, believes that such a move could possibly be the making of him.

“It will be interesting for me because I feel that this move will define the standard of player that Odsonne Edouard is going to be,” he said.

“Is he going to go to Palace and then stick out like a sore thumb and get another big move or is this going to be his level?

“He’s at that age now where this move, I think, will determine that.”

Given that he’s playing at the highest level of his career, a better time to judge him will be at the end of the current campaign.