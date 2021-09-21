(Video) Divock Origi doubles Liverpool’s advantage over Norwich City with expertly executed header

Liverpool have added a second goal in their Carabao Cup clash with Norwich City through Divock Origi.

Few would have been surprised if Origi moved on over the summer, but the Belgian remains a Liverpool player and started against AC Milan in the Champions League last week.

He was once again given the nod to lead the line this evening, with Liverpool making the trip to Carrow Road for the second time this campaign.

Origi has justified that decision by finding the back of the net to give the Reds some breathing space.

GOAL! Norwich 0-2 Liverpool (Origi, 50′) Divock Origi doubles Liverpool’s lead with a brilliant header! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event pic.twitter.com/5qT9SKdLsT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 21, 2021

Tsimikas with an assist! A cross to Divock Origi to make it 2-0 for Liverpool at Carrow Road! #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/PcSpZuMDez — Super Greek 2.0 (@TheSuperGreek2) September 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

MORE: (Video) Takumi Minamino gives Liverpool early lead over Norwich City with smart swivel and finish from close-range

Origi has been a useful backup striker for Liverpool. Though he’s not of the required quality to start week-in, week-out in attack, there are worse options to have occupying the subs bench.

Klopp can take a considerable amount of encouragement from the fact that both Origi and reserve forward Takumi Minamino have found the back of the net tonight.

Though the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are the ones in starting contention, it’s nice for Liverpool to be reminded of their quality in depth.