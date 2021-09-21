Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been seen getting into something of a spat with West Ham fans after Sunday’s game.

It’s not quite clear what’s going on in the video clip below, but it seems to show Pogba enjoying some of the taunts from the home crowd shortly after the Red Devils’ dramatic 2-1 victory against the Hammers.

In the end, United coach Michael Carrick has to drag Pogba away as the Frenchman seems to behave in a slightly provocative manner by smiling at someone in the crowd…

Man Utd went behind against West Ham but came back to take all three points thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard.