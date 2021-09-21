Chelsea star absent from club-shared training photos after Thomas Tuchel casted doubt on availability

There’s no sign of Christian Pulisic in Chelsea training ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Pulisic is a hugely talented player, one which Chelsea fans ought to feel grateful to have on their books. However, the American seems to have a complete inability to remain fit for any sustained period of time.

The winger was sidelined prior to the most recent international break with COVID-19. He returned to action with the USA, only to injure his ankle during a clash with Honduras.

You wondered if the Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa midweek would provide a useful opportunity for Pulisic to get minutes under his belt in a Chelsea shirt.

As quoted by the London Evening Standard, Thomas Tuchel revealed in his Monday press conference that there was still a chance, albeit a small one, that Pulisic could make it.

“He’s not in training so far but let’s see tomorrow. Maybe if he had a good progression today … it’s possible. It would be super nice for us to have him but for me it’s a bit doubtful.”

Chelsea have now uploaded a full gallery of training snaps on Tuesday’s session on their official website, chelseafc.com. Pulisic is nowhere to be seen in any of the photos.

It seems as though this game has come too soon for Pulisic, who will be wanting to ensure he is fit and ready to play when he eventually does make his return.

Tuchel will be disappointed not to have Pulisic for Wednesday’s game, but the overall context of his injuries must have been frustrating him for some time now.

There is a potentially world-class player inside the 23-year-old, it’s just a shame that it’s enclosed in a shell that can’t sustain the battering it’s given.