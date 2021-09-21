Rio Ferdinand is keen to avoid any prolonged rift with former Manchester United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The pair played together for a number of years at Old Trafford, but being pals does not protect you from criticism from Ferdinand.

The former defender is now a pundit both on TV and YouTube, and at times, he has been very critical of Solskjaer’s decision-making at United.

It must also be said that Ferdinand has backed Solskjaer in key moments, pulling out his favourite ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ saying.

But amid recent criticism, Solskjaer hit back at Ferdinand, claiming his former teammate ‘sometimes comments on things he doesn’t know’.

And on the back of those comments, Ferdinand has addressed the situation, reaching out to Solskjaer to try to build a bridge.

“Ole’s come for me the other day in the paper,” said Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel. “He came for me; I can’t believe it!

“When I see Ole, I’m going to give him a big hug. I’m going to shake his hand and say, ‘it’s all love, I love you, man!’ I’m his biggest fan.

“Some stuff is said in the heat of the moment, and you get things wrong here and there. It’s a phone call, man, just call me.”

Ferdinand has learned quickly that punditry can make it hard to make friends with players and managers, not least because when it comes down to it, you have to be critical when performance merits it.

Though, the two will most likely make up having worked together for a number of years, and it won’t be the last time Ferdinand criticises the United boss.