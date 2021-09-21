There is simply no defending the fare that Barcelona served up on Monday night against Granada.

Trying to put any gloss on such a poor performance does no one any favours. It was awful. Plain and simple.

If the manager takes the plaudits when things are going well, then he needs to take the hit when things go wrong.

It’s doubtful that anyone couldn’t thought it would go so wrong for Barcelona, however. With an incredible 54 crosses throughout the 90 minutes, most of them aimless, it was the antithesis of what the Catalans have long been known for.

MORE: Salah’s worrying habit

Ronald Koeman’s post-match comments that he doesn’t have the players to play any other way and certainly not tiki-taka are incorrect.

54 – @FCBarcelona have made 54 total crosses vs Granada CF, their second highest tally in a single LaLiga game since, at least 2005/06 (after 55 vs Málaga in Novembert 2016). Bombing. pic.twitter.com/WwegUTpT33 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 20, 2021

For a start, he has a ball-playing goalkeeper and centre-backs who are completely comfortable on the ball and in their distribution.

More Stories / Latest News Italian giants keeping tabs on world-class Arsenal star that club rate at over €50m Video: Man United legend says underrated star can be an “asset” for the club this season World Cup participation on the line for one Man United star who is being urged to leave Old Trafford

Barca’s wing-backs are adept at getting up and down the channels, and in Memphis Depay, he has a striker in form.

Koeman has really backed himself into a corner, and if his attitude is ‘it is what it is,’ then he has to go. Now.