Saul Niguez kept checking Fabrizio Romano’s Twitter to see if he’d signed for Chelsea

It’s a sign of the influence Fabrizio Romano has these days that even the biggest names in world football are checking his Twitter feed ahead of everything else to find out where their futures lie.

Saul Niguez made a dramatic late loan move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea this summer, with the deal not finalised until very late on, leaving the Spanish midfielder a little unsure about his situation even after the transfer deadline had passed.

See below as it’s claimed Saul kept checking Romano’s Twitter feed for updates to find out if his move to Stamford Bridge had gone through!

Chelsea fans will be glad they got Saul in eventually, with the 26-year-old set to spend this season on loan in west London, with the option of a permanent deal at the end of it.

Romelu Lukaku also joined the Blues this summer in what will surely go down as a superb transfer window that now looks to have Thomas Tuchel’s side emerging as the major favourites for the Premier League title.

