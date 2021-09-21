Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both interested in a transfer deal for highly-rated young Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.

The 18-year-old has impressed in recent times, and now looks to be filling Erling Haaland’s boots at Salzburg, drawing comparisons with the Norwegian goal machine, who previously shone at the Austrian club before his big move to Borussia Dortmund.

Reports in Spain suggest big clubs are now hovering for Sesko as he grows in statue with Salzburg, with Liverpool and Manchester City claimed to be his biggest admirers.

Sesko would likely cost around €15million, which could end up being a bargain for the Slovenia international.

Liverpool could be the ideal next move for Sesko if he wants to play regularly, as there may be too many big names ahead of him in the pecking order at City.

Jurgen Klopp has shown he’s ready to trust and develop young players, but that hasn’t always been the case with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.