Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed one starter for Wednesday’s clash with West Ham.

The Reds are fresh off the back of a dramatic win over West Ham in the Premier League, Jesse Lingard scoring a late winner against his former loan club before David De Gea saved a 95th minute penalty.

The two teams are now set to do battle again on Wednesday night, this time at Old Trafford and in the Carabao Cup.

Changes are expected for United given their busy schedule due to Champions League fixtures, and there will be an opportunity for the one of the man who won the three points for United last time out.

Solskjaer confirmed after the game that Lingard will start. He said in a press conference, as streamed by the club: “I can’t speak for Jesse now but he’s really contributing.

“He’ll play on Wednesday as I’ll make a few changes.”

Lingard was heavily linked with a permanent move to West Ham this summer, but he decided to stay and fight for his place at United having impressed from afar last term.

He now has the chance to defeat his former club twice in a matter of days, and indeed to prove himself to manager Solskjaer amid intense competition for places in the squad.